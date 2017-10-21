Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Saturday vs. Thunder
Hood (calf) will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Hood is being considered day-to-day with a strained calf but is feeling too much discomfort to suit up Saturday. In his absence, it seems probable that the trio of Alec Burks, Donovan Mitchell and Thabo Sefolosha will absorb much of Hood's workload.
