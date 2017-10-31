Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The rookie out of North Carolina has already spent a couple of stints with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League, but he'll return to the Jazz to practice with the team Tuesday. The 19-year-old has not appeared in any of Utah's games to date and his rookie season will primarily be a developmental year.

