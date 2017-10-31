Jazz's Tony Bradley: Back from G-League
Bradley was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The rookie out of North Carolina has already spent a couple of stints with the Salt Lake City Stars of the G-League, but he'll return to the Jazz to practice with the team Tuesday. The 19-year-old has not appeared in any of Utah's games to date and his rookie season will primarily be a developmental year.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...