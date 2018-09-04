Ayres has signed with the Ryukyu Golden Kings, a Japanese club, Sportnado.com reports.

Ayres hasn't played in the NBA since 2015-16, when he appeared in 17 games as a member of the Clippers. The following year, he appeared in G-League games, but didn't play well enough to ultimately get called up. Most recently, he played for the Turkish club Eskishehir Basket. Ayres started 23 of his 31 appearances, averaging 10.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56.5 percent from the field. Considering Ayres is 31 years old, an NBA comeback seems like a longshot at this point.