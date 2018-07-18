Ayres poured in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and added one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during the Lakers' 91-73 loss to the Trail Blazers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.

The veteran big man put his best foot forward in Las Vegas after a two-year sojourn overseas. Ayres finished with averages of 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 21.7 minutes over seven summer league games, offering some impressive offensive contributions in several contests. The 31-year-old will now await word on whether he made enough of an impression to continue pursuing an NBA return in a training camp this fall.