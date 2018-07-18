Lakers' Jeff Ayres: Finishes SL play on strong note
Ayres poured in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT) and added one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during the Lakers' 91-73 loss to the Trail Blazers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.
The veteran big man put his best foot forward in Las Vegas after a two-year sojourn overseas. Ayres finished with averages of 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 21.7 minutes over seven summer league games, offering some impressive offensive contributions in several contests. The 31-year-old will now await word on whether he made enough of an impression to continue pursuing an NBA return in a training camp this fall.
More News
-
Lakers' Jeff Ayres: Scores 20 in OT win•
-
Lakers' Jeff Ayres: Double-doubles in SL quarterfinal win•
-
Jeff Ayres: Signs contract with Japanese team•
-
Jeff Ayres: Signs contract with Russian team•
-
Clippers' Jeff Ayres: Scores two points in blowout victory•
-
Jeff Ayres: Will sign with Clippers for the rest of the season•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...