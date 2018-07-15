Ayres registered 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during the Lakers' 101-78 win over the Pistons in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

Ayres has quietly put together a strong body of work in Vegas, as he came into Sunday's game averaging 8.0 points (on 77.0 percent shooting) and 5.5 rebounds across 16.5 minutes over four contests. The veteran big man has played overseas for the last two seasons, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to parlay his efficient summer league efforts into a training camp invite.