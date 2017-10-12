Senglin was waived by the Nets on Thursday.

Senglin was inked to a partially guaranteed deal with the Nets back in June, but was largely considered to be a camp body and as expected, he won't make the regular-season roster. Look for Senglin to head to the G-League to further his development, though he could also go overseas if a more lucrative deal presents itself. Senglin saw action in just one preseason game for the Nets, posting six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across five minutes.