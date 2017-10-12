Jeremy Senglin: Let go by Nets
Senglin was waived by the Nets on Thursday.
Senglin was inked to a partially guaranteed deal with the Nets back in June, but was largely considered to be a camp body and as expected, he won't make the regular-season roster. Look for Senglin to head to the G-League to further his development, though he could also go overseas if a more lucrative deal presents itself. Senglin saw action in just one preseason game for the Nets, posting six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across five minutes.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...