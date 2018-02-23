Jeremy Senglin: Right toe injury
Senglin did not play during Wednesday's 105-98 win over Maine due to a right toe injury.
The first year player from Weber State is averaging a decent 14.1 points per game for Long Island and is coming off a 28-point outing on Feb. 10. It's not exactly clear when Senglin is expected to return to action, as Long Island's next game is Friday.
