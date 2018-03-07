Jeremy Senglin: 27 in blowout win
Senglin managed 27 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals and two rebounds during Tuesday's 99-75 blowout win over Westchester.
The first year player from Weber State had a productive scoring night Tuesday, reaching the 27-point mark for the fourth time this season. The 22-year-old has been a strong free-throw shooter thus far at 80.4 percent. One downside of Senglin though is that his three-point shooting is poor, converting just 35.3 percent of his attempts. Currently, the 6-2 guard is averaging 14.4 points and 2.6 assists for Long Island.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...