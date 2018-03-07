Senglin managed 27 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, five steals and two rebounds during Tuesday's 99-75 blowout win over Westchester.

The first year player from Weber State had a productive scoring night Tuesday, reaching the 27-point mark for the fourth time this season. The 22-year-old has been a strong free-throw shooter thus far at 80.4 percent. One downside of Senglin though is that his three-point shooting is poor, converting just 35.3 percent of his attempts. Currently, the 6-2 guard is averaging 14.4 points and 2.6 assists for Long Island.