Senglin registered 28 points (9-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal during Saturday's win at Wisconsin.

The former Weber State guard had a terrific game Saturday, reaching the 28-point mark for third time this season. Since Jan. 23, Senglin has strung together a streak of games in which he is averaging 18.4 points and has hit the 40-point blemish once. The 22-year-old is averaging a fine 14.1 points per game during his first stint in the NBA G-League.