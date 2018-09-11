Jonathan Gibson: Signs with Chinese club
Gibson will sign with the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, Sportando reports.
Gibson spent the 2017-18 campaign with Qingdao as well, so he's plenty familiar with the organization. In 38 games, Gibson averaged a ridiculous 33.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals across 38.6 minutes. Following the completion of the CBA schedule, the point guard did join the Celtics for the back end of last season and saw action in four games. However, he didn't do enough to earn additional looks from Boston, or any other NBA teams, to make a roster ahead of the 2018-19 season, so he's set to head back overseas for another run at a scoring title in China.
