Celtics' Jonathan Gibson: Inks deal with Celtics
Gibson signed a contract with the Celtics on Tuesday.
Gibson will take over the final open spot on the Celtics' roster as the regular season draws to a close. Gibson last appeared in the NBA at the end of last season, when he, much like this year, signed with Boston for the last few games of the regular season. With the Celtics already having locked up the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, Gibson may get some minutes Tuesday night in Washington should the team rest some of their players.
