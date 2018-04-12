Celtics' Jonathan Gibson: Scores 18 points versus Nets

Gibson scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 win over the Nets.

Gibson saw additional run with Terry Rozier out resting, finishing second on the team in scoring thanks to an efficient night at the offensive end. Rozier is expected to shoulder a large burden during the playoffs, restoring Shane Larkin to the backup spot and relegating Gibson to mere scrap minutes here and there.