Gates totaled 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes Tuesday against Lakeland.

Gates converted on only 30.0 percent of his tries from the field after pouring in 21 points in his team's last matchup Friday against the Charge. Despite a down showing Tuesday, he's averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 22 regular-season appearances for Long Island.