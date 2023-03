Gates (knee) totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes Tuesday night against Fort Wayne.

Gates had been held out of his team's last few contests while tending to a knee injury, but he gained clearance to run the floor Tuesday evening. He shouldered a lighter workload than normal in the loss, so it appears he may have been limited as a result of the injury.