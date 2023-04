Gates totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Gates turned in an impressive final line and knocked down 58.3 percent of his tries from the field. He led his team in points and rebounds, and he also contributed on the defensive end by swatting away a shot. However, it wasn't enough to help his team to a victory, and Gates' season will come to an end following the 108-94 loss.