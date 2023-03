Gates finished Thursday's game against Lakeland with 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes.

Gates led the scoring attack for Long Island despite coming off the bench. He was locked in from beyond the arc, where he tallied 15 of his 27 points, and he also fell just one rebound shy of a double-double.