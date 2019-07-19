Kings' B.J. Johnson: Waived by Kings
Johnson was waived by the Kings on Friday.
Undrafted out of La Salle in 2018, Johnson played just 49 total minutes in the NBA last season between Atlanta and Sacramento. He spent most of his time in the G League, where he averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 29.8 minutes. Johnson also appeared in six summer league games for the Kings in 2019, though wasn't a significant contributor. Ultimately, the organization has opted to explore other options with the roster spot.
