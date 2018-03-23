Kings' Frank Mason: Continues producing on second unit
Mason pitched in 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.
Mason logged the second-highest allotment of minutes of his career in the win, leading to his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games. His all-around production Thursday made the performance one of the best of his increasingly promising rookie season, as he continues to see a steady second-unit role post-All-Star-break. Factoring in his production against the Hawks, Mason his averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 21.3 minutes in 12 March contests.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...