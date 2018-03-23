Play

Mason pitched in 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.

Mason logged the second-highest allotment of minutes of his career in the win, leading to his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last nine games. His all-around production Thursday made the performance one of the best of his increasingly promising rookie season, as he continues to see a steady second-unit role post-All-Star-break. Factoring in his production against the Hawks, Mason his averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 21.3 minutes in 12 March contests.

