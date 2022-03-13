Mason totaled 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and four rebounds across 32 minutes Friday in Wisconsin's loss to Cleveland.

Mason came off the bench after a two-game stint as a starter, but that didn't prevent him from leading the Herd in scoring in the contest. The 27-year-old also tied for the team lead with seven assists and knocked down four of six three-point attempts. Aside from a seven-point dud against Capital City last Saturday, Mason has been excellent in four games with Wisconsin, and he has played over 28 minutes in each appearance with the Herd thus far.