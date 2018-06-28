Kings' Frank Mason: Healthy ahead of summer league
Mason (heel) has been cleared to play for the Kings' summer league team, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.
Mason suffered a slight tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot at the end of last season, but with several months off for rest and recovery, he's back to full strength. That means Mason should be good to go for summer league, where he'll have a chance to shake off the rust and get some added developmental reps. The 24-year-old finished his rookie season as the backup to De'Aaron Fox at point guard, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 18.9 minutes in 52 games.
More News
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Fine first season in NBA•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Ruled out Monday•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Pours in 12 off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Continues producing on second unit•
-
Kings' Frank Mason: Strong production despite coming off bench•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...