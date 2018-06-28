Mason (heel) has been cleared to play for the Kings' summer league team, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Mason suffered a slight tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot at the end of last season, but with several months off for rest and recovery, he's back to full strength. That means Mason should be good to go for summer league, where he'll have a chance to shake off the rust and get some added developmental reps. The 24-year-old finished his rookie season as the backup to De'Aaron Fox at point guard, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 18.9 minutes in 52 games.