Shumpert is out Saturday against the Warriors due to a sprained right index finger, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Shumpert has emerged from Thursday's game against the Nuggets with a sprained finger, and it's possible he misses multiple contests. In looking to replace his 25.7 minutes per night, coach Dave Joerger may opt to give more time to Justin Jackson and other wing players.

