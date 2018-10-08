Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Monday

Shumpert (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against Maccabi Haifa, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shumpert has yet to see the floor during the preseason thus far and it doesn't appear the Kings are planning on rushing him back. With two games left on the exhibition schedule Thursday against the Jazz and Friday versus the Trail Blazers, Shumpert should still have a chance at getting back on the floor prior to next week's regular-season opener.