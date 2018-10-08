Kings' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Monday
Shumpert (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against Maccabi Haifa, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shumpert has yet to see the floor during the preseason thus far and it doesn't appear the Kings are planning on rushing him back. With two games left on the exhibition schedule Thursday against the Jazz and Friday versus the Trail Blazers, Shumpert should still have a chance at getting back on the floor prior to next week's regular-season opener.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.