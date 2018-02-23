Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Coming off bench Thursday

Sampson is coming off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Sampson drew the start in the team's last game before the All-Star break as Zach Randolph was given the night off for rest. But, with Randolph back in the fold, Sampson will head back to the pine.

