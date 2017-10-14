Kings' JaKarr Sampson: Preseason-high scoring total Friday
Sampson managed 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.
Sampson put together what was easily his best effort of preseason, posting an exhibition-high scoring total while equaling his best rebounding tally. The 24-year-old has the size to be deployed at either forward spot and even at shooting guard, so he could find himself the recipient of some decent minutes in the coming campaign. He's proven capable of some serviceable production off the bench in his two prior NBA seasons, potentially making him a piece to watch on a rebuilding Kings squad.
