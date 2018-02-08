Kings' Joe Johnson: Expected to pursue buyout
Johnson, who was dealt to the Kings on Thursday as part of a three-team trade, is expected to seek a buyout from Sacramento, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.
The 36-year-old Johnson is in the final year of a two-year, $21.5 million contract and offers little use to a 17-36 Kings club in the midst of a rebuild, so expect the team to grant his request for a buyout without the veteran ever playing for Sacramento. Once he hits the open market, Johnson will likely draw interest from multiple playoff-contending teams looking to upgrade their depth on the wing. No matter where he lands, Johnson is unlikely to consistently earn enough minutes to provide much fantasy value in any format.
