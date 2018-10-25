Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in comeback win

Bjelica mustered 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 32 minutes in the Kings' 97-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Bjelica continues to remain productive in his starting power forward role, as he's now generated three straight double-digit scoring efforts and four in five games overall. The 30-year-old also posted his first double-double of the campaign Wednesday, and it was his steal of a Mike Conley pass with 8:38 remaining that led to a key De'Aaron Fox dunk to help kick-start a Kings comeback. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Bjelica is averaging 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 24.2 minutes over his first five contests, seemingly cementing his spot in the starting five for the foreseeable future.