Bjelica told the Warriors on Friday that he is leaving the NBA and will return to Turkey, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Bjelica played an important role as a reserve for the Warriors throughout the 2021-22 season, but it appears the 6-foot-9 forward will head to Europe instead of re-signing with the team on a vet minimum deal. Bjelica appeared in 71 games last season, averaging 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per contest.
