Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Hits double digits again
Bjelica totaled 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bucks.
Bjelica continues to be a bright spot in what has amounted to a disappointing season thus far for the Kings. He's on a four-game run of double-figures and is getting buckets from across the floor during that stretch. On the year, the 31-year-old's posting 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 threes in 28.5 minutes per contest.
