Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes most of opportunities in win

Bjelica compiled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Kings' 104-99 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Bjelica managed to maximize the few shots he did take, only misfiring once and racking up the points in a hurry with a trio of threes. After a hot start that saw him score in double digits in seven of his first eight games, the fourth-year pro has been more inconsistent in November. Bjelica has scored between 11 and 19 points in three contests during the current month, but he's also been held scoreless once and tallied two and four points, respectively, in another pair of outings. The scoring fluctuations may be something fantasy owners have to continue to live with, but the 30-year-old has at least been steady on the boards, now averaging a career-high 5.7 rebounds across his first 14 games.