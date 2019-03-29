Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't return to Thursday's game
Bjelica has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against New Orleans due to illness, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bjelica recorded a rebound and failed to score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in eight minutes of action prior to being ruled out. Marvin Bagley and Caleb Swanigan should be in line for more minutes with Bjelica shelved.
