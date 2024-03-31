Vezenkov (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Jazz, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Vezenkov will make his return to the lineup Sunday after missing the last 22 games with an ankle injury. His return comes at a great time for Sacramento, who recently lost Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) to injury. Vezenkov could find his way into a substantial role with the injuries at the guard spots.