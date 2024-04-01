Vezenkov (ankle) tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 10 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 127-106 win over Utah.

The Kings will be without Malik Monk (knee) for the rest of the regular season, but the returns of Vezenkov and Trey Lyles (knee) from 22- and nine-game absences, respectively, helped fortify the Sacramento bench. The rookie from Cyprus turned in a useful all-around line during his time on the court, but Vezenkov is unlikely to see his role grow substantially over the final two weeks of the regular season unless Sacramento elects to scale back the minutes of starting forwards Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray.