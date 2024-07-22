The Raptors waived Vezenkov on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Vezenkov was under contract for a guaranteed $6.66 million in 2024-25, but in an expected move, he'll give up his full salary for the upcoming season so that he can pursue an opportunity overseas in Greece, per Murphy. After winning EuroLeague MVP honors with Greek club Olympiacos in 2023, Vezenkov signed a two-year deal with the Kings last summer. The 28-year-old had a quiet rookie season with the Kings, averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes over 42 appearances.