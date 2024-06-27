The Kings traded Vezenkov, Davion Mitchell, the No. 45 pick in 2024 NBA Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft via Portland to the Raptors in exchange for Jalen McDaniels on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Vezenkov made 42 appearances for the Kings in 2023-24, averaging 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.2 minutes on 44.0/37.5/80.0 shooting splits. While Vezenkov has shown the ability to be a quality floor-spacer at the forward position, there is no guarantee he will receive a significant uptick in playing time in Toronto.