Contrary to a previous report, Vezenkov said he will honor his contract with the Kings and wants to stay in the NBA, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Cunningham adds that the report which stated that Vezenkov will not return to the Kings is "off base". The Kings reportedly want to keep the sharpshooter, but there is a market for him and it's no secret that the forward would like a larger role in the rotation. In his first NBA campaign, Vezenkov posted averages of 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds across 12.2 minutes in 42 appearances.