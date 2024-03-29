Vezenkov (ankle), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, fully participated in the Kings' morning practice session, Jake Gadon of CBS Sacramento reports.

Vezenkov hasn't suited up since early February but has been ramping up in recent days. His full participation in practice is encouraging, but the Kings will likely wait to see how he feels afterward before determining his status. If he's cleared to play, Vezenkov could face a minutes restriction following his lengthy absence.