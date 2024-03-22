Burks amassed 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Burks is settled as a bench option in the Knicks' offensive scheme, and that alone is enough reason for fantasy managers to be wary about his upside, as his role is extremely inconsistent. He has scored in double digits in two of his last three appearances, but on the same note, he's achieved that feat just three times since the All-Star break. He's averaging 6.7 points per game while shooting 28.3 percent from deep in that span, so Burks should be better left on the waiver wire in most leagues.