Burks ended Monday's 119-112 victory over Golden State with five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 14 minutes.

Since being traded to the Knicks on Feb. 8, Burks has struggled to find his footing, averaging 7.3 points in 14.4 minutes on 31.5 percent shooting. Prior to the trade, Burks averaged 12.6 points in 20.9 minutes on a more respectable 39.4 percent from the field with Detroit. The change of scenery has not bode well for the 32-year-old, who should not be expected to provide much fantasy value behind Miles McBride, who has flourished the past month in 29.0 minutes per game.