Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Impressive rebounding effort
Wooten posted six points (3-4 FG), 14 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.
Wooten earned a two-way contract with the Knicks earlier in the month. He's not a high scorer with just 7.4 points per game, but he's efficient, making 64.1 percent of shots.
