Wooten collected four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and a block over 10 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Legends.

Wooten sat out the previous contest due to illness but is back in the fold and made the most of his workload Tuesday. He's averaging 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 14.6 minutes per game and will likely only see his minutes fluctuate when injuries allow him additional run.