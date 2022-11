Wooten tallied four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and a steal over 15 minutes Friday versus Westchester.

Wooten made his first start of the season in this one, resulting in a slightly extended run beyond the 13.5 minutes per contest he's averaging on the year. He proved to be a defensive force in the contest and has had his moments on offense. Still, he's not in line for a big workload.