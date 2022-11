Wooten (illness) attempted only one shot and scored just two points (1-1 FG) to go along with three rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal over 19 minutes in Wednesday's game versus Long Island.

Wooten isn't a particularly huge scorer for 905, averaging just 4.8 points per game, so his minimal scoring isn't of particular concern. He also averages just 15.6 minutes per contest, so the previous illness doesn't appear to have any lingering effects.