Knicks' Kevin Knox: Probable for Friday
Knox (leg) is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Knox is dealing with a left leg contusion, though it isn't expected to keep him from taking the court Friday. He played through the issue Wednesday against Utah, finishing with two points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes.
