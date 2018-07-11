Knox had 29 points (9-22 FG, 5-7 3PT, 6-6 FT) in Tuesday's summer league win over the Lakers.

While the Knicks ultimately lost the game, Knox was the biggest story of the night, as he's strung together three very impressive contests heading into tournament play. The No. 9 overall pick also added 29 points, nine rebounds and two assists, though he did turn the ball over seven times.