Thomas posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 123-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

With Tim Hardaway (ankle) sidelined, Thomas earned the star over Courtney Lee and the seven-year vet made the most of his opportunity. In his third year with the Knicks, he has been primarily a role player who doesn't usually see the kind of minutes he saw on Monday night, and there's no reason to believe he'll rise into a starting role with any organization in the future.