Thomas officially signed with the Nets on Tuesday, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

Rumors of a deal between the two sides had bubbled up in recent days, and the veteran will now officially join a re-worked Nets roster that's without DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Thomas spent time with the Nets during the preseason back in September and October, so he may bring some familiarity, but Brooklyn has, of course, switched coaches in the time since.