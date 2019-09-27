Nets' Lance Thomas: Deal with Nets becomes official
Thomas signed with the Nets on Friday, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
This signing had been expected for the last couple days but Thomas now officially occupies the last spot on the Nets' 20-man roster heading into training camp. He could certainly make the team and serve as additional frontcourt depth in the season ahead after doing the same for the Knicks over the past five seasons.
