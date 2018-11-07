Knicks' Lance Thomas: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hawks
Thomas (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Thomas has been nursing knee pain since late October, but has yet to miss a game because of it. That said, he's only played a total of 13 minutes across the Knicks' past two outings. More information about his availability for Wednesday may arrive closer to tipoff.
