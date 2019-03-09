Thomas will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.

With Noah Vonleh (hip) out, Thomas will move into the lineup at his familiar power forward spot. The Duke product played 14 minutes in the Knicks' last game, totaling five points and three rebounds. During a three-game run as the starter at the end of last month, Thomas averaged 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.