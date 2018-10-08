Knicks' Lance Thomas: Will start at power forward
Thomas will open the season as the Knicks' starting power forward, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Per coach David Fizdale, Thomas getting the nod at the four is "in the books" as of now, which should quell some of the question marks facing the Knicks' starting five. Enes Kanter is a heavy favorite to start at center, with Tim Hardaway, Jr. at shooting guard, but the other two spots are still firmly up for grabs. Regardless, Thomas' role looks to be safe for the time being, though he's not an overly attractive fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Scores 12 in OT win•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Opening preseason in starting role•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Sees declines from prior season•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Has efficient night in spot start•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Starting Monday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.