Thomas will open the season as the Knicks' starting power forward, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Per coach David Fizdale, Thomas getting the nod at the four is "in the books" as of now, which should quell some of the question marks facing the Knicks' starting five. Enes Kanter is a heavy favorite to start at center, with Tim Hardaway, Jr. at shooting guard, but the other two spots are still firmly up for grabs. Regardless, Thomas' role looks to be safe for the time being, though he's not an overly attractive fantasy commodity.